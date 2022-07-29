Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,035 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $87,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

