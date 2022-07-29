Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $242.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.71.
Saia Trading Up 10.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $234.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
