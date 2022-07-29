Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $242.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $234.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.42.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

