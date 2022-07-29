Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock opened at €69.62 ($71.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a twelve month high of €97.66 ($99.65).

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.