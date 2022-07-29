Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Sangamo Therapeutics

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. State Street Corp grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 795,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 123.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 599,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 73.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 315,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

