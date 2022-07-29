Sarcophagus Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $119.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.00693675 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001524 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC.
Sarcophagus Profile
Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.
Sarcophagus Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.