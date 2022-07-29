Sarcophagus Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $119.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sarcophagus has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.54 or 0.00693675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio.

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.