Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Trading Up 0.1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €406.20 ($414.49) and last traded at €399.60 ($407.76). Approximately 53,930 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €399.30 ($407.45).
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is €355.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €384.37.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.
