Savant Capital LLC Buys 14,276 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,418 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.