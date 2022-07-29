Savant Capital LLC Buys 446 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,931 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $152.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

