Savant Capital LLC Sells 803 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.12 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

