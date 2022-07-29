Saybrook Capital NC Acquires 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.2% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 845,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $113,776,000 after purchasing an additional 70,879 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 15,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in NIKE by 744.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 371,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,756 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

