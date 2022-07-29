Saybrook Capital NC Increases Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises 2.1% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95.

A number of research firms have commented on NSRGY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut their price target on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

