Saybrook Capital NC Increases Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises 2.1% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Stock Performance
Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $123.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.13. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $106.67 and a 52 week high of $141.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nestlé Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nestlé (NSRGY)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.