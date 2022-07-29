SBB Research Group LLC Invests $496,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Kellogg comprises 0.1% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,069 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Stock Performance

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

NYSE:K traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. 20,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

