SBB Research Group LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. 30,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

