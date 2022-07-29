Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 152,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 322,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. 85,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,591. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.