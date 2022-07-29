Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 423,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,779. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

