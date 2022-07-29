Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,475,000 after buying an additional 98,834 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after buying an additional 73,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHM traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73.
