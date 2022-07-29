Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Cut by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.82. 515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,647. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.