Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Cut by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.82. 515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,647. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90.

