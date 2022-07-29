Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,349,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 560,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,974,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.