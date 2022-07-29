SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

SCI Engineered Materials stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

