Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.47. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

