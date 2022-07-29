Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance
Shares of STNG opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $41.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.