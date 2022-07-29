Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Scorpio Tankers has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.