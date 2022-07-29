SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,545 ($18.61) to GBX 1,300 ($15.66) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($14.94) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,457.00.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Price Performance

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.50.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.