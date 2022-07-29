SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives “Mkt Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their mkt perform rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

