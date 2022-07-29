ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $580.00 at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a maintains rating and set a $556.00 price target (down previously from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $594.26.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $428.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.82.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 11.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,975,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

