ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $436.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $463.35 and its 200 day moving average is $506.82. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.82, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $556.00 target price (down previously from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.26.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

