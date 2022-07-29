ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $406.23

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $406.23 and last traded at $425.00, with a volume of 93833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $422.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.26.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 396.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $463.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 24.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

