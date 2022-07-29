SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 10.1%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 6,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 749,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

SES AI Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $108,241.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,610.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Qichao Hu acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joanne Ban sold 26,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $108,241.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,613 shares in the company, valued at $961,610.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

