SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Up 10.1%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares were up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 6,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 749,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
SES AI Stock Up 5.9 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
