Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in July

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seven & i Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.17.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

