Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY remained flat at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Sharp has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

