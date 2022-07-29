Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $39.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.08.

SHOP opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. Shopify has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 287.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 222.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 171,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

