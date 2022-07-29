Short Interest in abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Grows By 118.2%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SLFPY stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. abrdn has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

