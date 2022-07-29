Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Decreases By 51.4%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.29 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

