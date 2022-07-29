Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Decreases By 85.7%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on BWAGF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BAWAG Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BAWAG Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €70.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

BAWAG Group stock remained flat at $45.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

