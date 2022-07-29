Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Rises By 242.9%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. 3,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 45.38%. The business had revenue of $227.11 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BESIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

(Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.