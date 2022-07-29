Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Drops By 92.1%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the June 30th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,522. Bridgestone has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRDCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bridgestone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

