Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Grows By 1,500.0%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $63.37.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th.

