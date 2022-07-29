Short Interest in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Grows By 569.8%

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, an increase of 569.8% from the June 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTP. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 849,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 74,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 123,122 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,777. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

