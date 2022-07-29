Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Drops By 92.8%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the June 30th total of 905,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 622,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevation Oncology

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of Elevation Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,905,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

