Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.31.
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
