Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Drops By 50.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFV opened at $18.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

