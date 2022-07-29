Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Declines By 49.1%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAB. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth $249,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $69.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.77.
