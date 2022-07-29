Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 80.5%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,090. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
