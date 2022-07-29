Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Drops By 80.5%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 863,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,090. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,913,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,098,000 after buying an additional 652,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,152,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,139,000 after buying an additional 313,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,943,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.