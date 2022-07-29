Short Interest in HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Drops By 49.8%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the June 30th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 656.0 days.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HXPLF opened at $9.57 on Friday. HEXPOL AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Get HEXPOL AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXPLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXPOL AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.