Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Rises By 960.0%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 960.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,514. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.43.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

