Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Increases By 393.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 393.9% from the June 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $72.20.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend
