Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Increases By 900.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

JTTRY remained flat at $18.57 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

Get Japan Airport Terminal alerts:

About Japan Airport Terminal

(Get Rating)

See Also

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airport Terminal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airport Terminal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.