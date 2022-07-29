Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Increases By 900.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Stock Performance

JTTRY remained flat at $18.57 during trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99.

About Japan Airport Terminal

(Get Rating)

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

