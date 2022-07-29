Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Rises By 586.4%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 586.4% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 755.0 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMPMF remained flat at $0.38 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

