Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Expands By 130.2%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial
In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Norwood Financial Stock Up 2.6 %
Norwood Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Norwood Financial
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
