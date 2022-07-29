Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Expands By 130.2%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 130.2% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwood Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $211.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.