Short Interest in Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Rises By 709.1%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 709.1% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pan Pacific International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DQJCY stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $15.53. 27,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,029. Pan Pacific International has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

