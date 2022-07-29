Short Interest in UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Expands By 217.4%

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

UOL Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UOL Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. UOL Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.50.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

