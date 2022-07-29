Short Interest in Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF) Drops By 50.0%

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:URBDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Stock Performance

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41.

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos Company Profile

Urbi, Desarrollos Urbanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in the house development business in Mexico. It sells own and third-party housing projects, as well as land for real estate projects. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Mexicali, Mexico.

